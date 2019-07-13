Premier: Armenia must turn from agrarian into industrial country

I was a National Assembly MP, and I went and sat alongside ninth graders and studied English at the American University. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday noted this during his visit to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) charitable foundation’s SMART center in Lori Province of Armenia.
“That’s revolution,” Pashinyan stressed. “If a person doesn’t learn something new every day, doesn’t enrich his education level—even with a little knowledge, a new skill, a new idea—he’s losing time, digging the pit of despair for himself and us all. We have come out of that pit, but we are still walking along the ‘walkway’ of hope, and we need to build the ‘highway’ of hope.”
“[And] we know what we should do for it,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “Armenia must turn from an agrarian country into an industrial country.”