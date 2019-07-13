News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 13
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Girl, 16, injured in Georgia tragic road accident undergoes surgery at Yerevan hospital
Girl, 16, injured in Georgia tragic road accident undergoes surgery at Yerevan hospital
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The 16-year-old girl, who was transferred to Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan after the tragic road accident in Georgia, has undergone surgery. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the aforesaid hospital.

Accordingly, the surgery went well, and the girl continues to receive the necessary medical care.

The 12-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in the same crash, on Friday was discharged from this medical center.

And the third injured, who was transferred to this hospital in a very critical and unconscious state, on Friday regained consciousness and began to breathe without help.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 of injured in tragic road accident on Armenia bridge are in critical but stable condition (PHOTOS)
Ruzanna Hakobyan, 37, and Gagik Ghukasyan, 28…
 Armenia teen injured in Georgia car accident regains consciousness
“If he is stable next week, he will undergo a surgery...
 Armenia’s National Security Service prevents meth and ecstasy trafficking cases
Two Armenian nationals have transported around a kilo of methamphetamine...
 2 killed in Yerevan car crash (PHOTO)
Mercedes flew into oncoming lane..,
 Man killed in explosion in Kotayk province
Rescuers, doctors and psychologists have been dispatched to the scene...
 Sixth victim in tragic Armenia car accident identified
A minibus and two car collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh road on Saturday afternoon...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos