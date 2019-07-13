Girl, 16, injured in Georgia tragic road accident undergoes surgery at Yerevan hospital

YEREVAN. – The 16-year-old girl, who was transferred to Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan after the tragic road accident in Georgia, has undergone surgery. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the aforesaid hospital.
Accordingly, the surgery went well, and the girl continues to receive the necessary medical care.
The 12-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in the same crash, on Friday was discharged from this medical center.
And the third injured, who was transferred to this hospital in a very critical and unconscious state, on Friday regained consciousness and began to breathe without help.