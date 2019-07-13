Armenia PM points to way to double country’s population

We have to look at our history as to how we have doubled the population in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday stated this during his visit to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) charitable foundation’s SMART center in Lori Province, as he reflected on the demographic issue in the country.

“It was in an environment when industry has developed in Armenia, when Armenia has become an industrial country,” Pashinyan said. “Yes, it was during the times of the Soviet Union, but our fathers and grandfathers have been the person behind the development of that industry. We have had titans (…) during that time.

“I want to show that the way of thinking, the structure of the economy, changes a lot in our reality.”