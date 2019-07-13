Pashinyan: Citizen of new Armenia believes in himself, first of all

People should believe in themselves, not the government, the prime minister, the president; the citizen of new Armenia believes in himself, first of all. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday said this during his visit to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) charitable foundation’s SMART center in Lori Province.
“Just as God has created people in his image and likeness, people create their governments in their image and likeness,” Pashinyan noted. “It’s a great honor for us to be the reflection of the desires, dreams, aspirations, strength, and wisdom of our people.
The PM noted that last year’s revolution in Armenia became possible because before that there have been unnoticed processes for years.
“And under those conditions, the new reality has detonated the old reality from the inside,” Pashinyan added, in particular.