Armenia PM: It’s more important to what extent each and every one of us limits himself

When I first made a political public speech, I proposed to citizens of the Republic of Armenian one formula that each and every one would say to themselves that “the future of Armenia depends on one person, and that one person is me.” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday noted this during his visit to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) charitable foundation’s SMART center in Lori Province.

“I have also adopted it myself,” Pashinyan added. “It’s accountability.”

The PM stated, however, that that none of us is flawless or perfect.

“We speak a lot about the law, that there be strict law,” the PM stressed. “But the internal law that we have is very important.

“It’s more important to what extent each and every one of us limits himself (...). If we don’t have internal ‘brakes,’ how do we distinguish a corrupt official from an uncorrupt official? By one simple thing: An uncorrupt official has very strong internal ‘brakes,’ and those are values.”