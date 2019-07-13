Participants of protest action near Amulsar gold mine prevent experts from taking samples

YEREVAN. – Participants of the long-lasting protest action against operation of Amulsar gold mine are banning representatives of Investigative Committee and experts from entering the mine in order to take samples and conduct an examination.
Earlier spokesperson for the Committee Naira Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook that the investigators have addressed police asking to ensure experts’ access to the mine.
Environmental activist Shahane Khachatryan posted photos and a video showing that situation near the gold mine is rather tense.