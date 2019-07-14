News
Sunday
July 14
Media: US will impose sanctions on Turkey next week
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump’s administration has decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey, which will be introduced due to the acquisition of Ankara’s Russian S-400s, Bloomberg reported.

The introduction of restrictive measures will officially be announced in the coming days.

According to the agency, three different packages of measures have been considered, and most appropriate one has been chosen. The sanctions are set to be approved by the US President.

Bloomberg did not specify the nature of sanctions.
