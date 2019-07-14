News
Armenia President congratulates Macron on French National Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent Sunday a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on French National Day, Armenian President’s press service reported.

According to him, the centuries-long friendly ties between Armenia and France enable two countries to strengthen close relations, bilateral and multilateral cooperation in political, economic, scientific, cultural and other spheres of mutual interest.

France and Armenia have active links at all levels - between governments, parliaments, local governments and, of course, citizens, he said adding that these ties are strongly anchored by Armenia's determination to hold a stable position in Francophonie family.
