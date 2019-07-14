Armenia PM congratulates Emmanuel Macron on French National Holiday

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron on French National Holiday, Armenian Government’s press service reported.
According to him, the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and French peoples and the privileged relations between the two countries countries, high-level political dialogue and mutual trust are a solid foundation for the continuous development and deepening of the Armenian-French cooperation.
Armenia attaches great importance to continuing efforts by France as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia and the US, aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of peace, security and stability in the region.
France has always supported the promotion of Armenia-EU relations and we hope that it will continue in the future as well.