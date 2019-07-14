News
Armenia PM congratulates Emmanuel Macron on French National Holiday
Armenia PM congratulates Emmanuel Macron on French National Holiday
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron on French National Holiday, Armenian Government’s press service reported.

According to him, the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and French peoples and the privileged relations between the two countries countries, high-level political dialogue and mutual trust are a solid foundation for the continuous development and deepening of the Armenian-French cooperation.

Armenia attaches great importance to continuing efforts by France as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia and the US, aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of peace, security and stability in the region.

France has always supported the promotion of Armenia-EU relations and we hope that it will continue in the future as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
