Nikol Pashinyan congratulates French PM on National Day

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Sunday his French counterpart Edouard Philippe on the French National Holiday, Armenian Prime Minister’s press service reported.
“Through joint efforts we will continue to strengthen the privileged relations that unite Armenia and France both in bilateral and multilateral formats for the sake of our peoples,” he said. “We attach great importance to the Armenian-French cooperation in all spheres The French University in Armenia, as well as other educational institutions, contribute to the strengthening of our friendship.”