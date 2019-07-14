Huawei intends to lay off hundreds of employees in its US subsidiaries

Huawei plans to lay off hundreds of employees in the United States amid sanctions imposed by the US government and the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The planned reductions is expected to affect the employees of the Futurewei Technologies, who are specialists of laboratories in the field of research and development of the Huawei in Texas and California.
A number of employees of Futurewei Technologies have already sent notice of dismissal, and in the near future, an even greater number of employees will be notified in the US.