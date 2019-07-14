News
Monday
July 15
Yerevan: 9 fire crews arrive at Armenian Genocide memorial complex to combat fire
Yerevan: 9 fire crews arrive at Armenian Genocide memorial complex to combat fire
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The fire that broke out at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex  has not yet been extinguished, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the source, nine fire crews are currently working at the scene of the incident.

“A fire broke out in a place where cars cannot reach. They cannot use water, and our employees extinguish the fire with improvised means: shovels, pieces of cloth, etc.,” the press service noted.

A total of 59 firefighters are combating fire, as well as four units with water from the mayor’s office.

As reported earlier, a large fire broke out Sunday near Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan.
