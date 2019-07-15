News
Russia releases footage of S-400 components’ delivery to Turkey
Russia releases footage of S-400 components’ delivery to Turkey
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) has released footage of delivering Russian S-400 surface-to-air-missile system components to Turkey, LIFE reported.

The Russian MOD press service said the delivery of these components was carried out in strict adherence to the provisions of the agreement signed with Ankara, and within the timeframes that were agreed upon.

According to the Turkish side, new such deliveries are also expected.

On July 12, Turkey announced the supplying of the S-400 systems to the country.

And in response to this, the US plans to impose sanctions on Turkey.
