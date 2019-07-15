Times: Boris Johnson will resume trade dialogue with US in first move as UK leader

Boris Johnson intends to agree with the US on the establishment of a free trade regime in first move as UK leader, The Times reported.
The candidate’s entourage is convinced that the signing of a trade agreement with the US will allow the UK to demonstrate its serious intentions to partners in the world market and lead to the conclusion of new contracts.
“The key to the whole thing is the US. If we get a trade deal with America we will be very quickly in the market for other deals. It encourages others to realise that we mean business,” an ally of Mr Johnson said.
It is noted that the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, scheduled for September 17, is considered as the date for Johnson’s official visit to the US, however, according to The Times, this may happen earlier. He is expected to conclude with the US President Donald Trump a limited agreement on trade in goods of a certain sphere by October 31, as well as to outline the boundaries of a full-scale trade agreement.
Earlier, The Independent reported that a round of British-American talks on the establishment of a free trade regime between the countries after Brexit was canceled on July 9 amid aggravated tensions between London and Washington over the scandal over leaks of letters of the UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch.
UK had to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, that is, two years after submitting a written notice of withdrawal. However, deputies of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the conditions of Brexit, which PM Theresa May reached during talks with European leaders. The EU agreed to postpone the date of Brexit first to April-May, then to October 31 of this year.
May announced her resignation on May 24. New PM will be announced on July 23.