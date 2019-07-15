News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
“Path of Law” NGO: Venice Commission not considered reasonable Armenia Constitutional Court “judge-“member” word game
“Path of Law” NGO: Venice Commission not considered reasonable Armenia Constitutional Court “judge-“member” word game
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Venice Commission has not considered reasonable the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia “judge-“member” word game. The “Path of Law” NGO, whose members are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ex-Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan and former chairperson Siranush Sahakyan of the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials of Armenia, have issued a statement in this regard.

The statement reads as follows, in particular:

“The Venice Commission 119th session (June 21-22) report, which contains very important considerations regarding the ongoing processes in Armenia, has been publicized with a limited dissemination. In particular:

“1) As a result of the discussions with the delegation that arrived from Europe, the RA [Republic of Armenia] authorities have accepted that universal vetting of sitting judges is neither necessary nor useful.

“2) The delegation that arrived from Europe and the RA authorities have reached agreement that instead of vetting, the disciplinary procedures should be strengthened—by linking them to the revenue and property declaration system.

3) The Constitutional Court ‘judge’-‘member’ word game has not been considered reasonable at the Venice Commission.

“4) The provision (Article 213 of the RA Constitution) envisaging the future functioning of the Constitutional Court’s judiciary is considered ‘clear’ and ‘indubitable’ at the Venice Commission.

“5) The RA parliament’s welcoming [recently elected CC judge] Vahe Grigoryan’s well-known allegations has been assessed as concerning at the Venice Commission.

“6) The Venice Commission sees a risk of interference with the mandate of the sitting judges of the Constitutional Court.”

The original English full text of the part of the aforesaid report relating to Armenia is presented here.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PM: No sign of “foreign DNA” in Armenia revolution
The only “foreign” thing that happened in our revolution is the iPhone and the Facebook, Pashinyan said…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We want person to earn his “soft drink” with his dignified work
It’s good that there are people who decide to buy $6mn worth of rice, tomato, soft drink, and to distribute to people before the New Year, but…
 Armenia PM: It’s more important to what extent each and every one of us limits himself
An uncorrupt official has very strong internal “brakes,” and those are values…
 Armenia PM points to way to double country’s population
The way of thinking, the structure of the economy, changes a lot in our reality…
 Anti-Corruption Policy Council holds first session chaired by Armenia PM
Today, the Government of Armenia unequivocally has the highest level of political will to...
 Armenia political party leader claims Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan have a deal
When asked if she believes there is a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos