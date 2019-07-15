NATO Secretary General assigns responsibility for preservation of INF Treaty to Russia

Responsibility for the preservation of the INF treaty, from which the United States unilaterally withdrawn, is borne by Russia, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in his column in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NATO Secretary General is convinced that European security is at stake. He called on Russia to use the last chance” to keep the INF Treaty, otherwise, it will bear sole responsibility, TASS reported.
Earlier, Stoltenberg admitted that a world without the INF treat will become less stable. He made this statement after talks within the Russia-NATO Council.