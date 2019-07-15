News
Monday
July 15
News
Trump believes US economy is successful despite Fed policy
Trump believes US economy is successful despite Fed policy
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

US President Donald Trump said that his country is making great economic progress in spite of the policies pursued by the head of the US Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell.

“We are doing great Economically as a Country, Number One, despite the Fed’s antiquated policy on rates and tightening. Much room to grow!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has constantly criticized the policies of the Fed and its chairman Jerome Powell. The President and his advisers have repeatedly called on the Central Bank to lower the base interest rate, and also to abandon the program of quantitative tightening and switch to a policy of quantitative easing. Earlier, Bloomberg reported citing sources that the American leader is considering the possibility of the resignation of the chairman of the financial regulator. At the same time, representatives of the White House repeatedly stated that the president respects the independence of the Fed and does not intend to interfere in its decisions.

In turn, on July 10, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell issued a statement that he would refuse to voluntarily resign if US President Donald Trump decides to dismiss him.
