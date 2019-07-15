Armenia Ombudsman holds talks with Russian counterpart over Khachaturyan sisters

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan held phone talks with Human Rights Commissioner in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova in regard to guarantee of the rights of the Khachaturyan sisters.
As reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender, Arman Tatoyan promised to provide Tatiana Moskalkova with relevant information related to the sisters and the concerns of the public and attorneys so that Moskalkova examines them along with other data and takes steps within the scope of her powers.
Based in Moscow, the Khachaturyan sisters are charged with murdering their father, Mikhail Khachaturyan.