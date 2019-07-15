News
Tatevik Revazyan: Flights to almost all directions in Armenia increase
Tatevik Revazyan: Flights to almost all directions in Armenia increase
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The Russian airline companies have increased the number of flights, many new destinations have been opened since Russia has been blocking the flights to Georgia, said Tatevik Revazyan, chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee.

"We called all the airlines to let us use Armenia as a landing strip for direct flights, but that's not our function yet,” she said, adding that the number of flights have been increased and new directions have been opened.

“We were very glad that Armenian Air Company opened 14 flights to Moscow per week. Russian companies have also increased the number of flights, and also a new direction has been added to Yerevan-Batumi,” she said.
