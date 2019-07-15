Armenia Civil Aviation Committee head on work and results

I have noticed that sometimes people misinterpret the activities of the Civil Aviation Committee. This is what Head of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan told journalists today.
According to her, many people in Armenia think the Civil Aviation Committee deals with pricing of airline tickets, but this is not the case. “The Committee regulates the air transport sector in line with international standards. Our main function is flight safety. The Committee is the authority responsible for introducing new international standards in the Armenian market and issues permits to airline companies that can implement flights to Armenia,” Revazyan said.
Talking about her activities, Revazyan stated that she has participated in the meeting of the heads of civil aviation authorities of 120 countries and has had important meetings in different countries. “My trips have helped Armenia achieve results. For instance, the Singapore Aviation Academy and the Civil Aviation of China provide free education. Singapore’s Civil Aviation will send a delegation to Armenia and will deal specifically with airport security. Basically, we will have an understanding of the problems that exist and the ways we can solve them, and all this for free,” Revazyan said.