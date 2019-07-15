Analyst: Armenia has no criteria to assess consequences of energy system crash

The lack of specific criteria doesn’t allow to assess the consequences of the energy system crash in Armenia. This is what former director of HyeEnergo company Spartak Hakobyan told journalists today.
According to him, this also entails problems for a systemic solution to the problem so that the country remains free of serious turbulence in the future. The analyst added that this has to do with management.
Hakobyan emphasized that there can be no talks about the reasons behind the energy system crash so long as there are no studies, and it can’t be stated that the energy system crash was due to the accident in Iran.
Spartak Hakobyan added that there is a need for an independent audit to get the full picture and introduce a reliable anti-crash system without saving money.
On July 10, Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the second energy block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant were shut off due to an energy system crash, causing a power outage across the country.