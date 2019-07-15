Office of Armenian Ombudsman plans to pay more attention to issues of judicial system next year

Next year we plan to pay more attention to issues related to the judiciary, improving judicial practice, said Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan on Monday during the working discussion initiated by the standing parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs.
According to him, within the law, the ombudsman has the right to submit proposals to the highest judicial authority aimed at improving the practice.
“The state of human rights is crucial in the judicial system, and we are supporters of the idea that we have an independent judicial system,” he said.
At the same time, he noted that the department for the protection of the rights of children operates in the office of the ombudsman, and soon the department for the protection of the rights of disabled people and pensioners will begin to operate.
Arman Tatoyan added that protection of business will also be one of the priorities of the ombudsman’s office. The human rights activist noted that the protection of the rights of individual groups is also important. For example, protecting the rights of refugees and asylum seekers is important.
At the same time, he noted that protection of rights and prevention of violence against women are just as important.
“We here attach great importance to raising awareness and systematic work,” the Ombudsman concluded.