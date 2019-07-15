Armenia Ombudsman on Istanbul Convention, its compliance with Constitution

The Istanbul Convention is in the stage of examination after the issue of the Convention was raised. This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told journalists in parliament today, responding to the question about the contradiction of the Istanbul Convention to the Constitution.
According to Tatoyan, any manifestation of violence is inadmissible. “We are working with the Chamber of Advocates and deputies of the National Assembly and are monitoring the concerns. I can’t draw a conclusion yet. I would like to mention that the statistics on violence against women, domestic violence and violence in general in Armenia are troubling, and effective measures need to be taken against them. As far as the Convention is concerned, we can give an evaluation after examining and giving a complete picture.