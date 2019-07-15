News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman: I visited second President a few days ago
Armenia Ombudsman: I visited second President a few days ago
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I visited Robert Kocharyan a few days ago, and overall, all the issues related to the events of March 1, 2008 are in my focus. This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told journalists today, talking about the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and the application that his attorneys have filed to the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

The Ombudsman is unaware of the concerns with respect to the actions of judges under the specific case. “I can only say that Alumyan, one of Kocharyan’s attorneys, contacted me, we talked and agreed that he would file an application regarding the issues. The Office of the Human Rights Defender will understand whether it has the powers or not after it examines the issue in more detail,” he said.

Tatoyan said he had undertaken the initiative and visited Kocharyan a few days ago, taking into consideration the defendant’s concerns.

“I visited him to learn about the conditions for keeping Kocharyan. There were no complaints. I can’t provide details about the personal talks. As for the concerns, Kocharyan expressed the same concerns that were related to the courts and the concerns that his attorneys express,” Tatoyan said, adding that Kocharyan has been informed that the concerns are not within the scope of the powers of the Ombudsman.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia expert: Venice Commission proved authorities interfered with courts in ex-President Kocharyan case
Armenian News-NEWS.am spoke with GPARTNERS law firm partner Sargis Grigoryan…
 Kocharyan’s supporters detained in Yerevan during protests released
Supporters of Armenia’s second president who were detained in downtown Yerevan earlier today have been released…
Kocharyan’s supporters detained in Yerevan being released
One of those detained told reporters police made no demands…
Armenia 2nd President's lawyer: Robert Kocharyan not allowed to see his son
The were no problems with visiting lawyers, but there was a problem regarding meetings with family members…
Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer appeals to Armenian Ombudsman
“We ask the ombudsman to immediately intervene, since an open and gross violation of Robert Kocharyan’s rights…
 Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Kocharyan’s rights are grossly violated
“If we assume that the court decides that Robert Kocharyan had the right to be released on bail
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos