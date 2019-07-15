Armenia Ombudsman: I visited second President a few days ago

I visited Robert Kocharyan a few days ago, and overall, all the issues related to the events of March 1, 2008 are in my focus. This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told journalists today, talking about the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and the application that his attorneys have filed to the Office of the Human Rights Defender.
The Ombudsman is unaware of the concerns with respect to the actions of judges under the specific case. “I can only say that Alumyan, one of Kocharyan’s attorneys, contacted me, we talked and agreed that he would file an application regarding the issues. The Office of the Human Rights Defender will understand whether it has the powers or not after it examines the issue in more detail,” he said.
Tatoyan said he had undertaken the initiative and visited Kocharyan a few days ago, taking into consideration the defendant’s concerns.
“I visited him to learn about the conditions for keeping Kocharyan. There were no complaints. I can’t provide details about the personal talks. As for the concerns, Kocharyan expressed the same concerns that were related to the courts and the concerns that his attorneys express,” Tatoyan said, adding that Kocharyan has been informed that the concerns are not within the scope of the powers of the Ombudsman.