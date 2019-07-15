News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Bloomberg: US to impose sanctions against Turkey amid Russian S-400s
Bloomberg: US to impose sanctions against Turkey amid Russian S-400s
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US sanctions package against Turkey in response to the Ankara purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be adopted in the coming days, Bloomberg reported referring to its sources.

According to the source, the team of the US President Donald Trump’s advisers considered three packages of sanctions. However, what measures they will approve is still being specified.

Now the plan is waiting for approval from Trump. Turkey, which along with the US is part of NATO has been receiving parts of the Russian S-400s since Washington states that Russian weapons pose risks for expensive Pentagon projects.

Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the supply of S-400s in 2017. The amount of the transaction is two and a half billion dollars. Because of the deal, Washington refused to deliver fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan, in response, noted that Ankara is still interested in acquiring US fighter jets. Erdogan insists that the Russian S-400 is a question of the country's national security, therefore, agreements with Russia on this issue will not be called into question.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos