Bloomberg: US to impose sanctions against Turkey amid Russian S-400s

The US sanctions package against Turkey in response to the Ankara purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be adopted in the coming days, Bloomberg reported referring to its sources.
According to the source, the team of the US President Donald Trump’s advisers considered three packages of sanctions. However, what measures they will approve is still being specified.
Now the plan is waiting for approval from Trump. Turkey, which along with the US is part of NATO has been receiving parts of the Russian S-400s since Washington states that Russian weapons pose risks for expensive Pentagon projects.
Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the supply of S-400s in 2017. The amount of the transaction is two and a half billion dollars. Because of the deal, Washington refused to deliver fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Ankara.
Turkish President Recep Erdogan, in response, noted that Ankara is still interested in acquiring US fighter jets. Erdogan insists that the Russian S-400 is a question of the country's national security, therefore, agreements with Russia on this issue will not be called into question.