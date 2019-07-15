News
Ardshinbank increases number of branches operating on Saturdays
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Ardshinbank continues its branch network development by increasing the number of branches operating on Saturdays. From now on, Ardshinbank will welcome the customers as well on Saturdays at the Bank's Shengavit, Masis, Ijevan, Lori, Artik, Martuni, Abovyan, Yeghegnadzor and Kapan branches.

In accordance with their commitment to continuous improvement to satisfy the customers, Ardshinbank goes on improving its service standards, renovating and modernizing its branch network. In June, Kentron, Aghasyan, Komitas and Nairi branches opened their doors in upgraded offices. All the renovated branches have a 24/7 service zone, allowing the customers to carry out banking transactions every day and at any time of the week.

Ardshinbank's branch network is one of the largest in the Armenian banking system - today the bank has 63 operating branches, of which 18 are in Yerevan, 45 in the regions.

Ardshinbank is one of the leaders in all key financial indicators of the RA banking system. It is the only private entity in Armenia that has issued euro bonds in international capital markets.Ardshinbank has assigned ratings from two international major rating agencies (Moody’s and Fitch) equal to the rating of sovereign. The Banker, a publication owned by the Financial Times Group, named Ardshinbank as “Bank of the Year in Armenia for 2018’’.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
