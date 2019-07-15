Armenia Ombudsman on Manvel Grigoryan staying at penitentiary institution

Manvel Grigoryan was staying at Nairi Medical Center and was transferred to a penitentiary institution. After that, we visited Manvel Grigoryan and examined his edical documents. Later, the penitentiary institution announced that it lacked the conditions to guarantee his health condition. This is what Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan told journalists, recalling the conclusion of the doctor who had said that Grigoryan’s life was at risk.

“We immediately announced that Grigoryan had to be transferred to a civic hospital. Hours after that, I heard the statement of the European Court of Human Rights that Grigoryan has to be transferred to Nairi Medical Center. The European Court of Human Rights literally said what I had announced a couple of hours before that. If a penitentiary institution doesn’t have the necessary conditions, a person has to be transferred to a hospital, regardless of the crime he or she is charged with,” Tatoyan said, stating that this serves as further evidence of the fact that the positions of the Office of the Human Rights Defender coincide with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.

Tatoyan stated that he can’t give an evaluation of torture. “If Manvel Grigoryan remained at the penitentiary institution, then yes, that would be torture, as well as inhumane treatment,” Tatoyan said.