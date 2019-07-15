Russia State Duma ready to lift restrictions on Georgia in phases

Head of the Committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs of the State Duma Leonid Kalashnikov has said Russia is ready to lift restrictions on Georgia in phases under the condition that Georgia gets ready for cooperation.
“Russia is ready to lift restrictions in phases, and I know this…However, Russia will do that, if it fully understands and is fully convinced that the Georgian authorities will also be ready for that,” Kalashnikov told journalists after his meeting with deputies of the Alliance of Compatriots of Georgia in the State Duma.