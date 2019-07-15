News
Tuesday
July 16
News
Theresa May: Trump language about US congresswomen "completely unacceptable"
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

British Prime Minister Theresa May thinks the language used by U.S. President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday about a group of mostly American-born Democratic congresswomen was “completely unacceptable”, her spokesman said on Monday, as reported Reuters.

Trump on Sunday told the group to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”, a comment that was condemned by Democrats as racist.

“The prime minister’s view is that the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable,” the spokesman said.
