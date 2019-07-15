Trump seizes on slowing economic growth in China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday seized on slowing economic growth in China as evidence that U.S. tariffs were having “a major effect” and warned that Washington could pile on more pressure as U.S.-China trade talks sputtered along, as reported Reuters.
“This is why China wants to make a deal with the U.S., and wishes it had not broken the original deal in the first place,” Trump tweeted.
Data released earlier on Monday showed growth in the world’s second-largest economy had slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, amid ongoing trade pressure from the United States.