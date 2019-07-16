News
Newspaper: Why has Armenia ex-ruling party activist gone to US?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that simultaneous to the US visits by the delegations led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, and National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan, former ruling Republican Party of Armenia activist Davit Shahnazaryan also has left for the US, the paper reported.

“According to some information, Shahnazaryan’s visit is directly related to the [aforesaid US] visits by [Armenia’s] high-ranking state officials, and it is aimed at counteracting those visits, obstructing the making of possible arrangements during those visits,” Zhamanak wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
