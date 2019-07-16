Many members of US Congress call for Trump’s impeachment

Democrats submitted on Monday to the House of Representatives a draft resolution condemning President Donald Trump for statements that they consider racist, Politico reported.
The resolution, which was introduced by a Democrat from New Jersey Tom Malinowski, can be put to a vote on Tuesday, the newspaper noted.
The resolution will not have any legal implications for Trump.
In tweets on Sunday, the president wrote that it was “so interesting to see ‘progressive’ Democrat congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, how our government is to be run.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called such statements xenophobic. The group, addressed by Trump held a press conference, calling for the impeachment of the president. Of all the deputies mentioned, only Omar was born abroad — in Somalia, the rest are US citizens by birthright.