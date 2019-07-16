EU extends sanctions on North Korea

The EU has extended the effect of sanctions imposed on individuals and legal entities of the North Korea, EU Council’s press service reported.
According to the document, the EU Council has revised its own sanctions list of persons against whom assets freeze and movement restrictions are acting. The EU sanctions, imposed on an individual basis, act against 57 people and nine legal entities.
Also in the EU sanctions list against the North Korea included 80 individuals and 75 legal entities mentioned in the resolutions of the UN Security Council.
Sanctions were imposed in connection with the North Korean activities to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.