News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister attends opening of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union training camp
Armenia defense minister attends opening of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union training camp
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan attended yesterday the solemn opening of the training camp of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders.

As reported the Ministry of Defense, the minister toured the premises, was introduced to the conditions of the building and the zones for physical training and talked to the campers along with government officials, deputies of the National Assembly, the Union’s leadership and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Minister Tonoyan congratulated the members and teens of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders on the occasion of the training and wished that they have a high level of preparedness and train actively over the next couple of days.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos