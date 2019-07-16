Armenia defense minister attends opening of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union training camp

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan attended yesterday the solemn opening of the training camp of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, the minister toured the premises, was introduced to the conditions of the building and the zones for physical training and talked to the campers along with government officials, deputies of the National Assembly, the Union’s leadership and representatives of non-governmental organizations.
Minister Tonoyan congratulated the members and teens of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders on the occasion of the training and wished that they have a high level of preparedness and train actively over the next couple of days.