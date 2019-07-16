News
Minister: Women's participation in decision-making process is of importance in Armenian provinces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Many issues and problems in various fields have been raised during the meetings in the Armenian provinces, the head of the department Zaruhi Batoyan said Tuesday  during discussions initiated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia in Yerevan.

According to her, the Armenian Government expresses readiness to solve all these issues.

The Minister noted that the participation of women in the decision-making process is particularly important in the Armenian provinces.

“We know that women have quite a lot of potential and are forced to overcome rather serious problems. But we believe that they can do more,” Batoyan added.
