Armenia opposition MP suggests “burning” Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio

I propose burning [Venice Commission President] Gianni Buquicchio. Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA) and chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, on Tuesday wrote this in a Facebook post.
“The Armenian political establishment is in shock since yesterday,” she wrote, in particular. “Can you imagine? The Venice Commission has had the audacity to express its viewpoint—with quite harsh emphases, in that—on the judicial boundlessness that has been created in the country.
“And since various representatives of the [Armenian] authorities and their adjunct analysts have already begun the ‘vetting’ process of Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio, proposing the latter to not put his nose into the affairs of New Armenia, I have a proposal: (…) to demonstrate a humane approach and to burn Buquicchio at once. He will be the second Italian, after Giordano Bruno, who will be given to the fire for his ideas.
“And if more seriously, the statements of various representatives of the [incumbent Armenian] authorities leave a bad déjà vu impression on me [in connection with the respective conduct at the time by the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia].
“But before burning [Buquicchio], recall a bit that when Armenia was becoming a member in the Council of Europe in 2001, we [Armenia] have assumed the commitment to follow and execute the recommendations of the Venice Commission.”