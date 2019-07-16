Council of Europe to assist Armenia in revising national youth strategy

YEREVAN. – An expert group from a youth policy advisory mission of the Council of Europe (CoE) is in Armenia these days.
The main objective of this mission is to assist the Armenian authorities in the improvement of the legal framework for the state youth policy, and, in particular, by offering recommendations on the revision of the Armenian national youth strategy—and on the basis of the CoE norms and standards with respect to youth issues.
To this end, a meeting-discussion was held Tuesday, with the participation of this CoE expert group and the stakeholders that are involved in the Armenian national youth policy.
Representatives from the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan, and the UN Country Team in Armenia were also invited to this event.