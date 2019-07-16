Ardshinbank Continues issuing AMD and USD bonds

In June 2019, Ardshinbank began issuing its own bonds in Armenian drams and US dollars. The AMD bonds issue boos will be open until September 1, while USD bonds issue books - until August 2.

The total amount of dollar-denominated bonds is $ 10 million, including 100,000 registered uncertified coupon bonds with a nominal value of $ 100. Annual coupon income will be 5.5%, circulation period - 27 months. Coupon payments will be made quarterly.

The total volume of AMD bonds is 1.5 billion drams, including 150,000 registered uncertified coupon bonds with a nominal value of 10,000 drams. Annual coupon income will be 10.5%, circulation period - 36 months. Coupon is paid quarterly.

After the completion of the issue, the bank's bonds will be listed on the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Stock Exchange and will be traded in the market by market maker. Both individuals and legal entities can receive bonds by contacting the head office or any branch of Ardshinbank.

According to the Law of the Republic of Armenia "On Guaranteeing Bank Deposits of Individuals", the funds attracted by the Bank's nominal bonds are considered as guaranteed bank deposits and are guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

The prospectus for placement of bonds, approved by the Central Bank of Armenia on May 17, 2019, and the conditions can be found at the following links: ttps://bit.ly/2Ka0RwN, https://bit.ly/2Z0i5kx.

***

Ardshinbank is one of the leaders in all key financial indicators of the RA banking system. It is the only private entity in Armenia that has issued euro bonds in international capital markets. Ardshinbank has assigned ratings from two international major rating agencies (Moody’s and Fitch) equal to the rating of sovereign. The Banker, a publication owned by the Financial Times Group, named Ardshinbank as “Bank of the Year in Armenia for 2018’’.