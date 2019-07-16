News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian delivers opening prayer in US House of Representatives
Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian delivers opening prayer in US House of Representatives
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, delivered an opening prayer in the House of Representatives, said US Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

“Honored to extend an invitation to Archbishop Tanielian, Prelate of Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, to deliver an opening prayer in the House of Representatives today. May we live up to the hopes of his prayer,” Congresswoman Jackie Speier tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos