Armenia parliament committee chief: If there will be questions to S. Sargsyan, we will petition that he too answer some

YEREVAN. – The work will show where the questions will go until. If there will be questions, we will petition to [ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan so that he, too, answer some questions. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, on Tuesday told this to reporters in parliament.
“The committee will decide as to what moment that will be; whether it will be or not,” he added. “If all of our enforcement persons in charge have something to say at this point, they should concentrate on the given thing to be said. (...). At this point, I’m interested [solely] in the April events and the materials related to their study.”
And asked whether the mandate of their committee may be extended, Kocharyan responded as follows: “If there is a need to extend the terms, I’ll petition to the parliament, and I believe the National Assembly will not deny [it]. We already have some results for this month.”
He added that the phase will come as to who will come to this committee to respond to queries.
“The [respective] list is quite large,” Andranik Kocharyan stressed, but he did not publicize any names.