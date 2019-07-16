News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder
Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The Saint Petersburg Municipal Court of Russia has sentenced Galina Huseynova and Razmik Hakobyan to 15 and 17 years of imprisonment, respectively, in connection with the murder of a 93-year-old woman who lived alone, the united press service of the Saint Petersburg courts informed, RIA Novosti reported.

In early July, the jury found Huseynova, Senik Naroyan, and Hakobyan guilty in and unworthy of being forgiven with respect to this murder case.

Later, the dead body of Naroyan was found in the guard station of the Saint Petersburg Municipal Court.

And based on the jury’s decision, the aforesaid court handed down the verdicts for Galina Huseynova and Razmik Hakobyan.

On November 21, 2017, the body of Nina Matsina, the oldest employee of the Mariinsky Theater, was found in an apartment building in Saint Petersburg.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Embassy in Georgia lawyer visits citizen detained for transporting radioactive substance
This morning, the lawyer of the Embassy of the...
 Man, 34, found dead at Armenia school yard
A knife was found near the victim, and a machine gun cartridge…
 32 people detained in Russian scuffle
There were a gathering of crime bosses in one of the restaurants of Russian Moscow region…
 Armenian citizen detained in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia
The citizen, who ran a cargo minibus, tried to transfer the “thorium…
Shooting in Armenian Syunik province: 2 brothers hospitalized with gunshot wounds
A criminal case has been initiated as a result of an incident…
 Director of Diamond restaurant complex in Yerevan detained
The signal received from the 49-year-old resident of Yerevan Anush D., who told about a loss of money at the Diamond restaurant complex…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos