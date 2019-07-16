Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder

The Saint Petersburg Municipal Court of Russia has sentenced Galina Huseynova and Razmik Hakobyan to 15 and 17 years of imprisonment, respectively, in connection with the murder of a 93-year-old woman who lived alone, the united press service of the Saint Petersburg courts informed, RIA Novosti reported.
In early July, the jury found Huseynova, Senik Naroyan, and Hakobyan guilty in and unworthy of being forgiven with respect to this murder case.
Later, the dead body of Naroyan was found in the guard station of the Saint Petersburg Municipal Court.
And based on the jury’s decision, the aforesaid court handed down the verdicts for Galina Huseynova and Razmik Hakobyan.
On November 21, 2017, the body of Nina Matsina, the oldest employee of the Mariinsky Theater, was found in an apartment building in Saint Petersburg.