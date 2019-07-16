News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.74/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.06 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.47 (down by AMD 2.18), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 593.49 (down by AMD 5.32), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.60 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 234.82, AMD 21,648.63 and AMD 12,921.12, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
