Iranian tries to smuggle drugs to Armenia

Drugs have been seized in the Armenian border on Tuesday, the press service of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia reported.
During an inspection of a vehicle that was entering Armenia under the control of the Iranian citizen, a border guard found a bundle with a white crystalline substance, presumably “methamphetamine”.
The prohibited substances were hidden in the cab of the car, under the passenger seat. The specified person and the detected substance were transferred by the established procedure to the law enforcement officers of Armenia to conduct an examination and establish all the circumstances of the incident.