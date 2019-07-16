Armenia PM receives Co-Chair of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, Editor-in-Chief of Nouvelles d'Arménie magazine Ara Toranian, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
The Prime Minister welcomed and attached importance to the activities of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France in terms of enhancement of the relations between France and Armenia and the active and coordinated efforts of the viable Armenian community of France. Pashinyan stated that the relations between Armenia and the Diaspora entered a qualitatively new stage following the revolution in Armenia and that the two need to work together to make the relations more flexible and dynamic and engage the tremendous potential of Diaspora Armenians in the development and industrialization of the country’s economy. According to the Prime Minister, this is why the Ministry of Diaspora has been restructured into the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora, and this change fully complies with the government’s policy on the enhancement of Armenia-Diaspora relations.
Ara Toranian expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Pashinyan for the reception and touched upon the activities of the Council. He stated that the democratic processes and developments unfolding in Armenia have sparked great excitement among Armenians abroad and that the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France expresses its willingness to provide assistance to the Armenian government in the implementation of reforms targeted at Armenia’s advancement, further strengthening of the friendly ties between France and Armenia and ongoing enhancement of Armenia-Diaspora relations.