Armenia second President's attorneys file cassation appeal

The attorneys of second President of Armenia Robrt Kocharyan field today a cassation appeal against overturning the decision on suspending proceedings of the criminal case instituted against the President and on applying to the Constitutional Court, as reported Kocharyan’s attorneys.

Prior to this, on July 11, the attorneys had filed cassation appeals to eliminate the preventive measure remand selected for Robert Kocharyan. The judge for the cassation appeals will be Samvel Ohanyan.

On June 25, the Criminal Court of Appeal, under the chairmanship of Judge Armen Danielyan, upheld the appeals filed by the prosecutor, injured party and the latter’s representative Seda Safaryan.

By the court ruling, the personal pledge of the former and incumbent presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) selected as a preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan was eliminated, and it was decided to apply remand as a preventive measure. The court overturned the decision on suspending case proceedings and on applying to the Constitutional Court.