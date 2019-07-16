Armenian government to consider assistance to persons affected by March 1, 2008 events

The form and amount of assistance to persons affected during the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008, the application form for provision of assistance, the list of documents to be attached to the application, as well as the issue on approval of the procedure for considering applications and providing assistance will be considered during the upcoming session of the Government of Armenia on July 18.
According to the agenda for the session, the assistance to the affected persons shall be provided through a lump-sum payment in the following amounts:
(1) to the person with the status of the legal successor of the person who is deceased (dead) as a result of an injury, as provided for by the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia — AMD 30,000,000;
(2) to the person against whose health severe damage has been caused — AMD 15,000,000;
(3) to the person against whose health moderate damage has been caused — AMD 5,000,000.
Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan will present the issue during the government session.