Armenia to host session of CIS Tourism Council in 2021
Armenia to host session of CIS Tourism Council in 2021
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

From July 9 to 10, Samargand hosted the subsequent session of the CIS Tourism Council held with the participation of Head of the Department for International Cooperation of the State Tourism Committee at the Ministry of Economy of Armenia Sona Hovhannisyan, as reported the Ministry of Economy.

The draft of the 2021-2030 Strategy scheduled for 2018-2020 under the strategic plan for development of cooperation of CIS countries in the tourism sector in the period leading up to 2020 was considered during the session.

The participants of the session touched upon the opportunities for introducing the common Silk Road visa (under the principle of the Schengen visa) and considered the recommendation on organizing an annual tourism exhibition of CIS countries.

Upon the recommendation of the Armenian side, Armenia will host the session of the CIS Tourism Council in 2021, taking into consideration the fact that Armenia is the next chairing country of the CIS Tourism Council.

The first annual tourism exhibition of CIS countries and the international scientific-practical seminar (“Tourism in CIS countries and Regional Cooperation: New Challenges and Opportunities”) were held on the sidelines of the session.
This text available in   Հայերեն
