President Trump’s nominee for Pentagon chief Mark Esper says war with Iran would be a “catastrophe”, as reported Washington Examiner.
“We do not want war with Iran. We need to get back on the diplomatic channel,” Mark Esper said.
Questioned about how he would avoid escalation that could lead to armed conflict, Esper said he would continue plans to beef up US patrols in the Persian Gulf region. He said he would soon brief committee members on a plan called Operation Sentinel, which would involve what Esper called “passive patrols” in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Persian Gulf.