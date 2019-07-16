News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Mark Esper: War with Iran would be a "catastrophe"
Mark Esper: War with Iran would be a "catastrophe"
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

President Trump’s nominee for Pentagon chief Mark Esper says war with Iran would be a “catastrophe”, as reported Washington Examiner.

“We do not want war with Iran. We need to get back on the diplomatic channel,” Mark Esper said.

Questioned about how he would avoid escalation that could lead to armed conflict, Esper said he would continue plans to beef up US patrols in the Persian Gulf region. He said he would soon brief committee members on a plan called Operation Sentinel, which would involve what Esper called “passive patrols” in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Persian Gulf.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos