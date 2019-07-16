News
Armenia Economy Ministry officials, Eurasian Economic Commission representative hold meeting
Armenia Economy Ministry officials, Eurasian Economic Commission representative hold meeting
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Representatives of the agriculture sector at the Ministry of Economy of Armenia and the Statistical Committee of Armenia held today a meeting with Head of the Agro-Industrial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission Kanat Sarsenbekov, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Economy.

The representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission is in Armenia to hold consultations over enhancement of the agro-industrial complex and joint forecasting of supply and demand of agricultural products and food products.

The mechanisms for and approaches to calculations for the agricultural products and the supply and demand forecasting of member states of the Eurasian Economic Commission — adopted by the Advisory Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission on September 6, 2016 — were particularly considered during the meeting.

The parties shared the view that it is necessary to harmonize and approximate the methodical systems being applied in Armenia and other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union for the creation and effective operation of a common market in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.
