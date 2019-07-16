Newly appointed Czech Ambassador presents copies of Letters of Credence to Armenia Deputy FM

Newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Armenia Bedřich Kopecký presented today the copies of his Letters of Credence to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Avet Adonts, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, Avet Adonts wished Bedřich Kopecký prolific and effective work and success in the implementation of his mission.
Expressing gratitude for the kind wishes, the Ambassador underscored the high level of relations between Armenia and the Czech Republic.
The interlocutors discussed the priorities on the agenda of the two countries, including the high-level reciprocal visits, the prospects for the promotion of economic relations, the deepening of interparliamentary ties, the effective partnership within international organizations and other issues.
The parties also touched upon the cooperation within the scope of the EU Eastern Partnership and the prospects for partnership arising from the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as several issues of mutual interest.